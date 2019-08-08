New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide/Mexico Fares
from $28 1-way

Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide and Mexico 1-way fares, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $34. Book this travel deal by August 8 for travel from September 4 through November 20. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 8/8/2019
