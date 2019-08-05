New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Flights
from $28 1-way $62

Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select flights by $34. Book this travel deal by August 5 for travel from September 4 through November 20. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower prices within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Burbank, CA (BUR) with arrival in San Jose, CA (SJC) on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 8/5/2019
