Save on 273 routes through mid-November, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. (It's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $83.) Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on November 18 from Portland, OR (PDX) to Everett, WA (PAE).
- Book this travel deal by June 8 for flights from July 7 through November 18.
- Of note, tickets purchased through June 30 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
-
Expires 6/8/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $89. Plus, you can change your flight without a fee should you need to postpone your trip. Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Singapore Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 8 from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Manila, Philippines (MNL), with return on September 16.
- Book this travel deal by August 31 for flights from July 16 through December 31.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Of note, you may make unlimited changes to your travel dates before June 30 with all change fees waived. (After June 30, you may make a complimentary one-time change to your travel dates.)
That's the best starting price we've seen for Icelandair round-trip fares in over three years. (It's also the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers today by $277.) Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 26 from Newark, NJ (EWR) to Oslo, Norway (OSL), with return on October 30.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Book this travel deal today for flights from October 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021.
Book ahead and save at least $2 on select routes, with any travel funds from cancellation valid until 2022. Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Southwest Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 31 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Charleston, SC (CHS).
- Book this travel deal by June 12 for flights from May 26 through August 31.
- If you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes before its scheduled departure, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket can be used through September 7, 2022.
That's the best price we could find for select routes this summer by $10. Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 13 and return on August 15.
- Book this travel deal by May 29 for travel through August 27.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Changes or cancellations to your travel plans made at least 60 days in advance of your travel date incur no penalties. For more information, click here.
That's the lowest price we could find for select fares on a comparable 4-star carrier by $55. Plus, if you need to alter your vacation plans, change fees are waived for travel through September 30. Buy Now at DealBase
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Aer Lingus" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 22 from Philadelphia, PA (PHL) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on September 29.
- Of note, if you're scheduled to fly before September 30, you can change the date of your trip with no change fee, although a fare difference may apply.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
- Book this travel deal by September 1 for flights from September 1 through October 31.
Sign In or Register