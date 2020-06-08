New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares through November
from $48 1-way $131

Save on 273 routes through mid-November, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. (It's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $83.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 18 from Portland, OR (PDX) to Everett, WA (PAE).
  • Book this travel deal by June 8 for flights from July 7 through November 18.
  • Of note, tickets purchased through June 30 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register