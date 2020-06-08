Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares through November
from $48 1-way $53

Save at least $5 on select routes through mid-November, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 17 from Boise, ID (BOI) to Seattle, WA (SEA).
  • Book this travel deal by June 8 for flights from July 7 through November 18.
  • Of note, tickets purchased through May 31 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
  • Expires 6/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
