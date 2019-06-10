New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $49 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $49. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $13. Book this travel deal by June 10 for flights between August 6 and 28. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 6 from Burbank, CA (BUR) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 6/10/2019
    Published 46 min ago
