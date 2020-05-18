Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save at least $5 on select routes through mid-November, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. Buy Now at DealBase
Qatar are offering 100,000 complimentary tickets to healthcare professionals (at 2 per worker) free of charge while tickets are available. Simply fill out the form on their page and provide employment details to avail of a much needed break sometime in the future. Shop Now
Book ahead and save at least $10 on select routes, with any travel funds from cancellation valid until 2022. Buy Now at DealBase
That's the lowest starting price we've seen for Spirit Airlines fares in over eight years. (It's the best price for select routes now by $16, and change and cancellation fees are waived for guests whose travel plans are impacted by COVID-19.) Buy Now at DealBase
