DealBase · 44 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $48 1-way $53

Save at least $5 on select routes through mid-November, and change or cancel your plans without any fees. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 5 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Los Angeles, CA (LAX).
  • Book this travel deal by May 18 for flights from July 7 through November 18.
  • Of note, tickets purchased through May 31 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
Details
  • Expires 5/18/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
