Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $48 1-way $92

That's the best price we could find for select routes by $44. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 17 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by February 10 for flights from March 3 through May 20.
  • Expires 2/10/2020
