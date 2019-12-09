Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 43 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $48 1-way $67

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $19. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 14 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Los Angeles, CA (LAX).
  • Book this travel deal by December 9 for flights from January 7 through March 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register