New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $48 1-way $62

Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $14. Book this travel deal by August 26 for travel from September 4 through December 18. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on September 17 from San Jose, CA (SJC) to Burbank, CA (BUR).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States One-way Fares Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register