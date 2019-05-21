Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-Way Nationwide Flights, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal by May 27 for travel from June 4 through August 28. Shop Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX), with arrival in San Jose, CA (SJC), on June 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.