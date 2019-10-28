New
DealBase · 29 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $45 1-way $48

Save at least $3 on over 350 routes nationwide. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 12 from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) to Los Angeles, CA (LAX).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by October 28 for flights from November 5, 2019, through March 7, 2020.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/28/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Las Vegas
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register