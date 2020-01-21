Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 49 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $44 1-way $181

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $137. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 11 from Boise, ID (BOI) to Seattle, WA (SEA).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 21 for flights from February 4 through April 20.
  • Expires 1/21/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
