Alaska Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $43.30. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $5. Book this travel deal by July 22 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale. You may need to filter by "Saver" to see the lowest rates.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 1 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expires 7/22/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
Hawaiian Airlines via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Hawaii, with prices starting from $357.20. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4. Book this travel deal by July 19 for travel from September 2 through December 17. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Hawaiian Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on October 29 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Honolulu, HI (HNL), with return on November 5.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from
$376. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $4; however, many 3- and 4-star carriers charge at least $44 more for the same route. (Hainan Airlines is a 5-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date.
Update: Prices now start from $315.63. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 2 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 11.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
