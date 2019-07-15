New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
from $43 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $43.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $3. Book this travel deal by July 15 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA, (LAX) with arrival in Las Vegas, NV (LAS) on September 2.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
