DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $43 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $43.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal by June 24 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in Las Vegas, NV (LAS) on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
