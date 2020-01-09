Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 33 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $24 1-Way $44

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $20. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Everett, WA (PAE) with arrival in Portland, OR (PDX) on February 4.
  • Book this travel deal by January 9 for travel from January 28 through March 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 1/9/2020
    Published 33 min ago
