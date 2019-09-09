New
Alaska Airlines Nationwide Fall & Winter Fares
from $43 1-way

That's the best deal we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by at least $3. Save on over 350 routes nationwide. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX), with arrival in Las Vegas, NV (LAS) on September 17.
  • Book this travel deal by September 9 for travel from September 18 through December 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/9/2019
