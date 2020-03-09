Open Offer in New Tab
Alaska Airlines March-Forward Nationwide Fare Sale
from $20 1-way $29

That's the best price we could find for select routes by at least $9. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Jose, CA (SJC) with arrival in Los Angeles, CA (LAX) on March 24.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Of note, tickets purchased through March 31 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
