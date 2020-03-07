Open Offer in New Tab
Alaska Airlines March-Forward Nationwide Fare Sale
from $20 1-way $30

That's the best price we've ever seen for fares from Alaska Airlines. (It's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $10.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on March 24 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by March 7 for flights from March 19 through May 20.
  • Expires 3/7/2020
