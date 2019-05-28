Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $14. Book this travel deal by June 3 for travel from August 20 through October 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing September 3 from San Jose, CA (SJC) with arrival in San Diego, CA (SAN).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.