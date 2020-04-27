Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Alaska Airlines Fall Fare Sale
from $38 1-way $58

Book flights through mid-November with no cancellation or change fees. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in San Jose, CA (JSC) on November 10.
  • Book this travel deal by April 27 for travel from June 2 through November 18.
  • Of note, tickets purchased through April 30 can be changed or cancelled with no fees, although fare differences between itineraries may apply.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/27/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
