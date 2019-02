Today only, at Alaska Airlines, buy one Alaska Airline coach class ticket from select coastal cities , and get a second ticket forvia coupon code "COAST2COAST", as provided by ShermansTravel. (On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "here" in the top line to see this sale. Taxes and fees will still apply to the second ticket.) That's the first such offer we've seen from Alaska Airlines and an extremely rare buy one, get one offer from a major airline. Book this travel deal today for travel from February 14 through March 14.Prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.

