Alaska Airlines Black Friday Nationwide Fares
from $28 1-way $48

Save at least $20 on over 50 routes in early 2020. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in San Jose, CA (SJC) on January 7.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
