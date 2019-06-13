New
DealBase · 25 mins ago
Alaska Airlines 72-Hour Sale Fares
from $38 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $38.30 during its 72-Hour Sale. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $10. Book this travel deal by June 13 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO), with arrival in Orange County, CA (SNA) on September 10.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Comments
