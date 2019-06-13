New
from $38 1-Way
Alaska Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares with prices starting from $38.30 during its 72-Hour Sale. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $10. Book this travel deal by June 13 for travel from September 4 through November 6. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO), with arrival in Orange County, CA (SNA) on September 10.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Details
Related Offers
DealBase · 5 days ago
Delta Airlines Nationwide Fares
from $107 Round-Trip
Delta Airlines via DealBase discounts select nationwide round-trip fares, with prices starting from $106.60. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $10. Book this travel deal by June 12 for travel from August 31 through September 28. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Delta Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 1 from Atlanta, GA (ATL) to Orlando, FL (MCO), with return on September 9.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Expedia · 1 wk ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
DealBase · 3 days ago
Hainan Airlines Fares to China
from $376 Round-Trip
Hainan Airlines via DealBase discounts select round-trip flights to China, with prices starting from $375.54. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $660. (For further comparison, on select routes, you'd pay at least $194 more to fly on a 3-star carrier.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for travel through the same date. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Hainan Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- On Hainan's sale page, you may have to click "Search Flights" under "Plan & Book" in the top banner to search for flights.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 9 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to Shanghai, China (PVG), with return on September 14.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
ShermansTravelSearch · 4 days ago
JetBlue Airways Nationwide Fares
from $51 1-Way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $8. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 17 through August 29. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on July 8 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Ends Today
DealBase · 5 days ago
Qatar Airways Fares to Asia
from $681 Round-Trip
Qatar Airways via DealBase offers round-trip flights to select cities in Asia, with prices starting from $681. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $54. Book this travel deal by June 11 for travel from August 11 through November 27. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Qatar Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on September 10 from New York, NY (JFK) to Mabalacat, Philippines (CRK), with return on September 17.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
DealBase · 4 days ago
Cathay Pacific Fares to Asia
from $906 Round-Trip
Cathay Pacific via DealBase offers round-trip flights to Asia, with prices starting from $905.93. That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 5-star carriers by $29. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel through August 14. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Cathay Pacific" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on July 17 from San Francisco, CA (SFO) to Hong Kong (HKG), with return on July 22.
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
Ends Today
DealBase · 5 days ago
Icelandair Fares to Iceland
from $199 1-Way
Icelandair via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Iceland, with prices starting from $198.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $158. Book this travel deal by June 11 for travel from August 1 through October 26. Buy Now
Tips
- On the DealBase landing page, click on "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
- We found this price on flights departing on August 17 from New York, NY (JFK) to Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF).
- All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
