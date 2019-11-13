Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 42 mins ago
Alaska Airlines 48 Hour Sale
from $38 1-way

Save at least $9 on over 350 routes through early March 2020. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Alaska Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from San Francisco, CA (SFO), with arrival in Las Vegas, NV (LAS) on January 8.
  • Book this travel deal today for travel from January 7 through March 7.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Las Vegas San Francisco Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register