It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Epic Games Store offers Alan Wake and For Honor for PC for free. That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and $16 respectively. A mystery thriller presented in the style of a TV series and a virtual dream come true for fans of the Deadliest Warrior, this week brings a best-selling writer, knights, vikings, and samurai oh, my! Shop Now
Fanatical offers Steam downloads of the Redemption Bundle for Windows for $3.99. That's at least $83 less than you'd pay for these games separately elsewhere. Plus, you'll bag a 10% off coupon for your next Fanatical purchase. Buy Now
Little Caesars offers a 2-liter beverage for free when you order a pizza via the Little Caesars app with coupon code "FREE2L1". Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Heroh via Amazon offers the Page One Men's Quick Dry Swim Trunks in several colors (A8#color pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "50CFZOW1" cuts that starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
