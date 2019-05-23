BisonOffice via Rakuten offers the Alamont Adjustable Mobile Laptop Computer Table for $57.77. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $46.22. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you'll also receive $6.90 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
  • height adjustable from 28.5'' to 38.5"
  • angle adjustable
  • built-in wrist rest
  • 11.8" x 15.75" attached side table
  • 4 caster wheels (2 locking)
  • Model: ALA-OBOK-432