New
Ends Today
eBay · 25 mins ago
$82 $97
free shipping
Use coupon code "PREP4SPRING" to bag a $9 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by gdfstudio via eBay.
Features
- iron frame
- mango wood top
- 14" x 17.75" x 25.75" (opens up to 30" wide)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Sumyeg Quenny Extendable Multipurpose Dining Table / Side Table
$612 $710
pickup
That's the lowest price we could find by $138. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- seats 4
- 200-lb. capacity
- leaves store inside the unit
- measures 68" x 36" x 32" fully extended
- removeable storage shelves and drawers cubbie
- expands from 20.8" side table into a 68" dining table
- Model: QUENNY WHITE
Sam's Club · 4 days ago
Abbyson Living Edgewater 7-Piece Dining Set
$499 $699
free shipping
That's a low by $451, and at least $139 less than you'd pay for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- x-back chairs with padded faux-leather cushions
- solid Poplar wood
- table measures 36" x 60" x 30"
- each chair measures 24" x 20" x 39"
- 18.75” seat height
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Furinno Simplistic Study Table
$25 $27
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available in Espresso at this price.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Features
- measures 31.5" x 29.8" x 15.5"
- Model: 14035EX
Target · 1 wk ago
Christopher Knight Home Lift Functional Coffee Table
$177 $221
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Available in Brown.
Features
- 2 storage compartments
- lifts to form a writing table
- measures 15.75" H x 47.25" W x 23.63" D
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Soundproofing Acoustic Panel 96-Pack
$58 $83
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
Features
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Arrow Group Viking 8ft. Vinyl-Coated Steel Storage Shed
$459 $880
free shipping
It's $231 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Shelter Logic Direct via eBay.
- Available in Creamy Vanilla.
Features
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
Ends Today
eBay · 2 days ago
Technical Pro Integrated Amplifier w/ Recording to USB/SD Card
$59 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
eBay · 5 days ago
Campmoy Adjustable Dumbbell
$120 $240
free shipping
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
Features
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
