Akaso 10-ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Kit for $180

akasotech.com · 55 mins ago
$180 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALSUP" to save $120 off list. Buy Now at akasotech.com
Tips
- Available in Blue or Green.
Features
- 5L waterproof bag
- double-action air pump
- 300lb. capacity
- repair kit, collapsible paddle, safety leash, detachable fin, and backpack
Details
naipocare.com · 1 day ago
Maxkare Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board
$120 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "JCPWSP4" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 8" center fin
- carrying bag
- high pressure pump
- measures 10-foot 6” x 32” x 6”
- double-layered drop-stitch materials
Sam's Club · 4 wks ago
Hyper XLR800 12V ATV Ride-On
$170 for members $200
pickup
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee (averages $17).
Features
- 2 speeds: forward and reverse
- rear storage area
- LED headlights
- 4-wheel suspension
- speeds range from 3.8 to 5mph
- Model: SMS-XLR-8012
Amazon · 1 day ago
Foco NFL Green Bay Packers Football Helmet
$18 $47
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- contains approximately 1325 blocks
- finished product measures 4" x 6.5"x 5"
Amazon · 4 days ago
BunMo Pop Tubes
$6.99
free shipping w/ Prime
These pipes are fun and functional sensory toys that pop, stretch, and connect. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Makers Mate Inc via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's one of my toddler's favorite toys and he's tuning his fine motor skills while playing."
