Akaso 10-ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Kit for $180
akasotech.com · 55 mins ago
Akaso 10-ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Kit
$180 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DEALSUP" to save $120 off list. Buy Now at akasotech.com

  • Available in Blue or Green.
  • 5L waterproof bag
  • double-action air pump
  • 300lb. capacity
  • repair kit, collapsible paddle, safety leash, detachable fin, and backpack
  • Code "DEALSUP"
  • Expires 8/15/2021
  • Popularity: 4/5
