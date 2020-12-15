As a Doorbuster, Belk offers several air fryers for up to 50% off. Plus, take an additional 10% off when you choose store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Dash 1.2-L Compact Air Fryer for $49.99 (50% off).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a food processor, spiralizer, pasta press, and more with these attachments. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment for $39.99 (low by $10).
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. It can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE" to get an extra 15% off a selection of already-discounted small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 3-Ply 4-qt. Stainless Steel Casserole w/ Lid for $50.99 after coupon (low by $9).
Save on a massive selection of over 10,200 items, including clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more Shop Now at Belk
- Bag free shipping on all orders (shipping usually costs $8.95 for orders under $25); or even better, get an extra 10% off when you choose pickup.
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' jackets, vests, hoodies, and more. Over 300 items are available. Shop Now at Belk
- Take an extra 15% off most orders when you choose pickup; shipping adds $8.95, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket for $25.49 with pickup (low by $5).
Shop a selection of smart home and security items. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
- Pictured is Google Nest Cam Indoor Smart Security Camera for $97 (low by $33).
Save on over 1,100 items, with Google Nest, Amazon Fire, Amazon Echo, Nintendo, Ring, Beats by Dr. Dre, and more on offer. Shop Now at Belk
- Knock an extra 10% off when you opt for pickup.
- Pictured are the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (low by $4).
