New
Nordstrom Rack · 56 mins ago
Airfree P1000 Filterless Air Purifier
$130 $219
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Features
  • up to 450-sq. ft. coverage
  • completely silent
  • night light
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/18/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Air Purifiers Nordstrom Rack
Holiday Gift Guide Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register