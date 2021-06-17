Aircraft Aluminum Tactical Self Defense Survival Pen for $5
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 23 mins ago
Aircraft Aluminum Tactical Self Defense Survival Pen
$4.99 $19
49 cents shipping

That's a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • Comes with one pen insert installed and a bonus free pen refill
  • Glass breaker on other side
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register