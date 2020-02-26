Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
AirZone 60" Folding Pool Table w/ Accessories
$160 $300
free shipping

Features
  • includes 2 cues, 2 chalks, a racking triangle, grooming brush, & 16 billiard balls
  • measures 60" x 32.8" x 30.9"
  • folds for storage
  • Model: 82500FT-BT
  • Published 2 hr ago
