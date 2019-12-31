New
AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$34
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones in White for $39.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $34. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 400mAh case
  • up to 33-foot Bluetooth range
  • auto pairing
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
