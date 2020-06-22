That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AppleCare+ extends the included 1-year warranty to 2 years.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- up to 11 hours of talk time per full charge
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at L.A. Computer Company
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MRXJ2AM/A
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Altogether, you'd be saving $350 or 50% off list value with this offer. Other providers are charging $29/month. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- A $30 activation fee applies.
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans. In several colors (Purple pictured)
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
- The screening tool is also available via webpage for those without iOS devices.
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
