Air New Zealand New Year International Fare Sale
from $391 round-trip $717

That's the lowest starting price we've ever seen for round-trip flights on this 4-star carrier. (It's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $326.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Air New Zealand" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 22 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) to London, England (LHR), with return on January 28.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 14 for flights from January 14 through November 30.
