100% New Zealand via Dunhill Travel offers Air New Zealand Roundtrip International Flights to New Zealand from select cities in the U.S., with prices starting from. (On the landing page, click "More Info" below the first paragraph to book.) That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen for such fares on Air New Zealand. (It's the lowest price for select routes by at least $10.) This price is based on departure on May 13 from Los Angeles, CA (LAX) with arrival in Auckland, New Zealand, (AKL), and return on May 20. Blackout dates apply. Book this travel deal by March 15 for travel through June 15.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.