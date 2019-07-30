- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the AirFlowz 6ft. Sweater Penguins Inflatable for $23.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $48 off and very cheap for the size. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Eambrite via Amazon offers the Eambrite 18" LED White Birch Branch Lighted Twig Stake for $29.99. Coupon code "EAMBRITE" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Tonlin via Amazon offers the Yiger 12" LED Closet Light for $22.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "AMFSRO7E" to cut that to $11.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.94. Buy Now
Overstock.com offers the Safavieh Madison Snowflake Vintage Boho Oriental Medallion Rug in several colors (Cream/Navy pictured) from $23.59. Shipping adds $1, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. That's at least $84 off and around $2 or $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere, based on the smallest size. (Amazon and Home Depot match on some sizes.) Shop Now
MDA Direct via Amazon offers the Godinger 850ml Whiskey Decanter Globe for
$29.99 $39.99. That price drops at checkout to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Artscape Montage 24" x 36" Window Film for $10.81 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot offers the Innovations Tuscan Stone Sand 8mm Laminate Flooring 20-Square Foot Case for $53.96 with free shipping. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
