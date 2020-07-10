New
Costway · 1 hr ago
up to 20% off
free shipping
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Portable Air Cooler & Humidifier
$25 $51
free shipping
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
StackSocial · 2 days ago
EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner
$72 $80
$3 shipping
With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Honeywell Indoor Portable Evaporative Air Cooler
$110 $180
free shipping
That's $19 cooler than the next best price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 3 speeds
- covers up to 108 sq. ft
- 2.4-gallon water tank with low water alarm
- remote control
- Model: TC09PEU
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Refurb Hisense 400-Sq. Ft. 115-Volt Portable Air Conditioner
$280 $290
free shipping
Use coupon code "142HSN" to get it for $179 less than buying a new one at Lowe's. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- No included warranty info is provided. A 3-year repair warranty is automatically added to cart for $49.99 unless you remove it.
Features
- 3 modes (cool, dehumidify or fan)
- remote with temperature sensor
- programmable clock
- included easy-to-install window kit (for windows 18" to 50" wide
Costway · 3 days ago
Costway 12" Acacia Wood Interlocking Check Deck Tiles 10-Pack
$49 $72
free shipping
Coupon code "XQHW65266" drops it to $23 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
Tips
- In Brown.
Features
- PVC plastic base
- weather-resistant
Costway · 1 mo ago
Beach Essentials at Costway
Save on up to 56 items
free shipping
Save on surfboards, lounge chairs, camping tents, sandboxes, camping table sets, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Costway · 2 wks ago
Camping and Hiking Gear at Costway
from $20
free shipping
Save 20% on chairs, tables, tents, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Costway · 3 hrs ago
Costway Small Bathroom Storage Cabinet
$35 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNHW64501" for a savings of $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
Features
- measures 6" x 6.5" x 31.5"
- top tissue compartment
- 2 bottom shelves
- Model: 73602894
Sign In or Register