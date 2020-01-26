Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Air China Weekend Flash Fare Sale
from $399 round-trip $530

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $131. Destinations include Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Manila, Philippines; and more. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Air China" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on February 26 from New York, NY (JFK) to Chengdu, China (CTU), with return on March 4.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 26 for flights through June 30.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
