Ainfox via Walmart offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers its Soges Power Tower Workout Station for $109.99. Coupon code "PSBB002DIS" drops the price to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Redipo Sports via Amazon offers the Redipo Resistance Bands Set for $28.99. Coupon code "KKQI63PY" drops the price to $14.49. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fly5D via Amazon offers the Fly5D Ankle Straps and Resistance Band for $24.99. Coupon Code "QQQQQQ44" cuts that to $9.25. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SpoxFit via Amazon offers the SpoxFit Anti-Burst Exercise Ball w/ Resistance Bands for $34.99. Coupon code "CBZICJ2H" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Proform Premier 700 Treadmill for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $201. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym 40-lb. Vinyl Cement Dumbbell Weight Set for $22.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $4 less in our February mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit for $15.99 plus $5.99 shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Owsoo via Amazon offers the Owsoo Sonoff Smart Two-Way Switch for $11.98. Coupon code "7ADSCFCN" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
