Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Meh · 37 mins ago
Aimee Kestenberg Genuine Leather 4-Piece Organizer Travel Set
$24
$5 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • Available in several color combinations
  • Large Square Case: 2.5" x 7" x 6"
  • Small Rectangle Case: 2" x 6" x 2.5"
  • Small Square Case: 2" x 4" x 3"
  • Small Circle Case: 2" x 2.75"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Meh
Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register