$407 $581
free shipping
losmee via eBay offers the Aibecy CR-10 S4 Pre-assembled High Precision DIY 3D Printer in Blue for $406.85. With free shipping, that's $174 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 400x400x400mm
- heated build plate
- adjustable print speed
- adjustable layer thickness
- 0.2-kg. PLA filament
Details
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Azhizco MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Azhizco Direct via Amazon offers the Azhizco MFi-Certified Nylon-Braided Lightning Cable 4-Pack for $12.99. Coupon code "4HGFRTOT" cuts that to $7.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 3-foot cables, 2 6-foot cables
- nylon braided cord
- aluminum connectors
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AbergBest 21MP Digital Camera
$27 $41
free shipping
AbergBestDirect via Amazon offers its AbergBest 21-Megapixel Digital Camera in Black for $40.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "BWNDX6B5" to drop that to $26.64. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2.7" LCD
- 8x digital zoom
- 720p video recording
- Model: 20180112-BC
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
from $99
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include LG, Vizio, Sharp, and more
Amazon · 3 days ago
Amazon Father's Day Refurb Sale
Amazon discounts a selection of refurbished laptops, monitors, power tools, and more as part of its Father's Day Refurb Sale. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
eBay · 2 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 16 hrs ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
