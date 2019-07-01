eBay · 57 mins ago
Aibecy CR-10 S4 Pre-assembled High Precision DIY 3D Printer
$407 $581
free shipping
losmee via eBay offers the Aibecy CR-10 S4 Pre-assembled High Precision DIY 3D Printer in Blue for $406.85. With free shipping, that's $174 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 400x400x400mm
  • heated build plate
  • adjustable print speed
  • adjustable layer thickness
  • 0.2-kg. PLA filament
