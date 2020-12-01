New
AFONIE · 1 hr ago
$18 $100
free shipping
That's a savings of $89 when you apply coupon code "SHIPFREE" for free shipping. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- Available with silver, gold, or rose gold band (18K gold plated over brass).
Features
- cushion-cut design
- hypoallergenic
Details
Szul · 4 days ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Szul · 1 day ago
Szul Cyber Monday Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Jomashop Black Friday Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Win Pearl · 4 days ago
Malay Jade Necklace
$10 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "dealnews401" drops it to $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- 18" length
- Model: nk-jd3-s10
AFONIE · 1 wk ago
Dark Night Oil Painting 5-Panel Set
$38 $158
free shipping
It's $120 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at AFONIE
Features
- various abstract designs
- hanging accessory kit included
- measures 24" x 40" x 0.8"
AFONIE · 2 days ago
Afonie Mini Leather Satchel Bag
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67 when you apply copuon code "SHIPFREE" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
