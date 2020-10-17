New
AFONIE · 1 hr ago
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
Details
Coach · 1 day ago
Coach Corner Zip Signature Canvas Wristlet
$25 $78
$5 shipping
It's $53 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Coach
Tips
- Available in several colors (Light Khaki Rose pictured).
- Shipping adds $5; otherwise, Coach Members gets free shipping on all orders $99 or more. (It's free to signup.)
Features
- 2 credit card slots
- wrist strap attached
- fits an iPhone or Android
- Model: 58035
Coach Outlet · 4 days ago
Coach x Marvel Sale at Coach Outlet
60% off
free shipping
Loads of Marvel-themed items are discounted, including totes, crossbody bags, hoodies, and T-shirts.
Update: Free shipping is now available for all items. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Ralph Lauren Carter Crossbody
$63 $125
free shipping
That's a savings of $63 off list and the lowest price we could find for this faux leather style. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- measures about 10" x 7" x 1-3/4"
- 22" adjustable strap
- zip closure
- 1 interior slip pocket and 3 credit card slots
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Chain Crossbody
$39 $98
free shipping
Save $59 on this bag, which comes in Dusty Lilac/Silver. Buy Now at Macy's
