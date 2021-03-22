New
AFONIE · 1 hr ago
$13 $48
free shipping
With free shipping that's a $42 savings. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
- Coupon code "SHIPFREE" yields free shipping.
Features
- measures 5.5" x 4.75" x 1.5"
- kiss-lock closure
- 2 interior compartments
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Coach Outlet · 12 hrs ago
Coach Outlet Clearance Sale
75% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on phone cases starting from $11, men's wallets from $25, women's shoes from $38, and handbags from $70. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
Tips
- Coupon code "FREESHIP"
gets no minimum free shipping on all ordersgives free shipping on $50+. Shipping usually adds $5 for orders under $150.
- Items in its Coach Reserve section are also discounted by 70%.
- Pictured is the Coach Ellen Crossbody Bag for $82 ($246 off).
Macy's · 4 days ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody
$49 $108
free shipping
That's over half off – it's $59 under list. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Luggage Multi/Gold or Black Multi/Silver.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Michael Kors at Macy's
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop a range of handbags, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Carrie Large Leather Shoulder Tote for $147.50 (low by $99).
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Alnice Crossbody Handbag
$12 $34
free shipping
Apply coupon code "73ANSX2H" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors and styles at this price (Yellow1 pictured). Other options start at $14.99 before and $5.25 after the same code.
- Sold by Alnice Fashion via Amazon.
Features
- PU leather
- adjustable strap
AFONIE · 1 mo ago
Afonie Vintage Tri-fold Leather Wallet
$20 $75
free shipping
It's a savings of $55 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "SHIPFREE" to bag free shipping ($6.99 savings). Buy Now at AFONIE
Features
- RFID protection
- 14 card slots
- 2 ID windows
- 2 bill compartments
