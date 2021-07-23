Aeropostale School Uniform Apparel: Extra 15% off w/ 5 items
New
Aeropostale · 37 mins ago
Aeropostale School Uniform Apparel
Extra 15% off w/ 5 items
free shipping w/ $50

Get a jump start on school clothes when you shop and save on uniform shirts, slacks, and more. Shop Now at Aeropostale

Tips
  • Orders over $50 ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.
  • Pictured is the Aeropostale A87 Logo Jersey Polo for $12 ($18 off).
  • Add five or more items to your cart to get the extra 15% discount.
  • Click on the scrolling carousel link at the top of the homepage to access this sale.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Aeropostale Aeropostale
Back to School Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register