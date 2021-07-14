Aeropostale School Uniform Apparel: Extra 15% off w/ 5 items

Get a jump start on school clothes when you shop and save on uniform shirts, slacks, and more. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Click on the scrolling carousel link at the top of the homepage to access this sale.
- Add five or more items to your cart to get the extra 15% discount.
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.
- Pictured is the Aeropostale Boys' Uniform Pique' Polo Shirt for $12 (low by $18).
It's $83 under list price and a substantial low for a kids' designer suit separate. Buy Now at Macy's
- Search "10515742" for Off White.
- In several colors (Light Blue pictured).
Save up to an extra 40% off a wide range of clearance items for babies and kids. Prices start $0.79 after savings. Shop Now at OshKosh B'Gosh
- Shipping adds $6, or get free shipping with $35.
- Pictured is the OshKoh B'Gosh Toddler Boys' Denim Overalls for $15.99 ($24 off).
Apply coupon code "READY" to save an extra 30% off 3 kids' styles. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Boys' Camo Shorts and Tee Set.
Shop Last Act styles, with list prices up to $85. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more; pickup may also be available.
Shop a variety of discounted men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Click on the "Girls Shorts" and "Guys Shorts" banners to find these deals.
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.
- Pictured are the Men's Aero 87 Fleece Shorts for $12 ($23 off).
Shop hundreds of discounted styles, with dozens of items priced below $10. Code "AFFSAVE20" gets an extra 20% off $100. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Pictured is the Aeropostale Men's Air Softspun Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie for $13 ($42 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or spend $50 for free shipping.
Save on a selection of tops, bottoms, and accessories. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Aero Men's Box Logo Graphic Tee for $6.99 ($18 off).
Nearly 70 styles are eligible for this discount. Shop Now at Aeropostale
- Shipping adds $5 or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Aeropostale Men's Slim Straight Jeans for $59.95
