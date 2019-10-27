New
DealBase · 1 hr ago
Aeromexico Fares to Latin America
from $92 1-way $97

That's the best price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $5, although many airlines charge at least $131. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "AeroMexico" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on May 5, 2020, from Miami, FL (MIA) to Mexico City, Mexico (MEX).
  • Book this travel deal by October 27 for flights through May 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Caribbean United States Miami Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register