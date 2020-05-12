Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
AeroGarden Tasty Sprout w/ Gourmet Seed Pod Kit
$70
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Don't mind getting your discount via Kohl's Cash? It's $71.99 via "YOUSAVE20" + $10 in Kohl's Cash.
  • Choose from several succulent seed combinations.
  • Sold by AeroGarden via Walmart.
Features
  • includes container with 10-watt LED grow light, seed packets, and liquid nutrients
